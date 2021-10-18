Towle & Co. Cuts Stock Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Towle & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,245,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348,250 shares during the period. ProPetro accounts for approximately 3.4% of Towle & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Towle & Co.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $29,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of PUMP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.43. 2,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 3.30. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $216.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.42 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

