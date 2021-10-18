EJF Capital LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.85% of The Community Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The Community Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The Community Financial stock remained flat at $$37.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,443. The Community Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The Community Financial had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $18.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is 21.90%.

In related news, CFO Todd L. Capitani sold 1,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $53,853.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Brian Adams purchased 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, with a total value of $42,995.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,150 shares of company stock valued at $76,611 in the last 90 days. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

