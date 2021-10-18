EJF Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 252,416 Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 252,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $193,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $349,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Spark I during the second quarter worth $586,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISAA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.97. 197,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,738. Iron Spark I Inc. has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

Iron Spark I Company Profile

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

