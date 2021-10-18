Gendell Jeffrey L Takes Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,930,000. ArcelorMittal accounts for about 0.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 6.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

NYSE MT traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.96. 42,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,764,132. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

