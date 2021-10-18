Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.