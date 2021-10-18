Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “peer perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STER. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sterling Check in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

STER opened at $25.60 on Monday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99.

