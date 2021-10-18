Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Buys 83 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $29,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $8.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2,529.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,325.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2,303.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,589.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.