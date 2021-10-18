Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $25,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.25.

STZ traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,667. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

