HeartBout Trading 13.8% Lower This Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $132,571.71 and approximately $3,963.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00194977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

