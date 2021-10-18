Joint Ventures (JOINT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7,684.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $60,784.08 and approximately $7,684.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041832 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.80 or 0.00194977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00089155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

