EJF Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBAI remained flat at $$17.93 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 683 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,447. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several research firms have commented on LBAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

