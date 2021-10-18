King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 2,314 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,261 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.10% of EOG Resources worth $47,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at about $4,529,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,372 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources stock opened at $89.62 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

