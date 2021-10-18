EJF Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 173,807 Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 173,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,771,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 45,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,384 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MPB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,235. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market cap of $323.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $32.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.