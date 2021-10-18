King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $52,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,846,000 after buying an additional 1,496,864 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4,559.9% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 493,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,795,000 after acquiring an additional 483,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total value of $12,737,957.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 243,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,941,863. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BR stock opened at $179.94 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.68 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

