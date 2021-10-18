Toroso Investments LLC Takes $330,000 Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Comerica by 241.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,105,000 after buying an additional 176,056 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE:CMA opened at $83.00 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.97 and a fifty-two week high of $85.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

