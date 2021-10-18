EJF Capital LLC Buys New Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,280,000. EJF Capital LLC owned about 0.59% of Banc of California as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,584,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 30.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,107,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,418,000 after acquiring an additional 257,788 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 44.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 698,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 216,298 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banc of California by 364.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 210,068 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,662. The firm has a market cap of $975.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $64.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.