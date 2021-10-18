EJF Capital LLC Has $20.20 Million Position in Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD)

EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the quarter. Professional comprises 1.8% of EJF Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. EJF Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Professional worth $20,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Professional by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Professional by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Professional in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Professional by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Professional by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.75. 12,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,441. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.04. Professional Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $20.66.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Professional had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Professional in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Professional from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Professional from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Professional presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

