SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,233 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC owned 6.48% of SB Financial Group worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBFG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.37. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,532. SB Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.39. The company has a market cap of $129.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SB Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

SB Financial Group Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

