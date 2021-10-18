RTW Investments LP Sells 450,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)

RTW Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,013,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $58,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after purchasing an additional 234,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,927,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TARS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.72. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.89 million and a PE ratio of -6.60.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $57,434.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,196.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,656 shares of company stock valued at $725,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.