RTW Investments LP Sells 132,819 Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

RTW Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,819 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $8,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 862,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 379,376 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

CTMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 2,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,100. The firm has a market cap of $332.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 96.67% and a negative return on equity of 68.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.