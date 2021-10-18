Icahn Carl C Cuts Holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Icahn Carl C lowered its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,150,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 791,870 shares during the period. Welbilt comprises 1.1% of Icahn Carl C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Icahn Carl C owned about 7.84% of Welbilt worth $258,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welbilt by 18.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $228,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,765 shares of company stock worth $1,652,789. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,657. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. Welbilt, Inc has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Welbilt’s revenue was up 92.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WBT shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

