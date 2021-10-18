Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after purchasing an additional 412,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after purchasing an additional 361,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after purchasing an additional 326,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $72,111,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $285.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.01. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.63 and a one year high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

