Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Tesla by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Tesla by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total value of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,448 shares of company stock worth $60,960,832. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $620.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $850.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $841.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 439.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $746.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $687.94.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

