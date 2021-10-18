ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $260.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in ICON Public by 106.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $274.32. 291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,044. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $168.76 and a twelve month high of $301.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $871.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

