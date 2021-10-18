Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $154,187.26 and approximately $4,189.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) traded 1,239,674.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.82 or 0.00067517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00101530 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,963.51 or 1.00035168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.24 or 0.06110967 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 727,584 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

