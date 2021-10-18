Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $310.36

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $310.36 and last traded at $309.71, with a volume of 642 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $305.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBNY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $480.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.43 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 22.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 31.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,955,000 after buying an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 13.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 469,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,113,000 after buying an additional 56,751 shares during the last quarter.

About Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.