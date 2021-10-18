The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.05

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded The Honest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Honest from $20.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on The Honest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Honest in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.95.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,229,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,766,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Honest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,962,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST)

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

