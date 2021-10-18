iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.49

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.49 and last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 11090 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.58.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,631,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,030 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $123,422,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 5,089.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,335,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,761,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.