USD Coin (USDC) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 18th. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $32.75 billion and $3.36 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USD Coin alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.75 or 0.06142466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USD Coin

USD Coin is a coin. It was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 32,751,064,062 coins. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

USD Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “USDCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.