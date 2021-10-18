Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 15th total of 849,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,392,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.00. 36,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,444. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.17. Aerovate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($23.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($23.64). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AVTE. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

