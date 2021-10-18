Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 31.3%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
