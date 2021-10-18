Short Interest in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Increases By 31.3%

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the September 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.57. 17,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,608. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

