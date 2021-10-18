Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Update

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the September 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $91.72. 13,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,933. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $73.05 and a 12 month high of $102.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on GVDNY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

