Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 40.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,997 shares during the quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.04. The company had a trading volume of 41,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,724,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.00 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.10. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.12 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PDD. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.