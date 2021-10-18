The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,277 shares of company stock worth $2,739,136. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,610,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

