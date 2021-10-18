138,500 Shares in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Acquired by Oribel Capital Management LP

Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,000. Oribel Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Jabil at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after acquiring an additional 41,278 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,899,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,414,000 after acquiring an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,206,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,230,000 after acquiring an additional 695,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,553,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.61. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.43%.

Jabil announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $180,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,581 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,840. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

