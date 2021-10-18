Oribel Capital Management LP Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oribel Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $244.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $40.97 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

