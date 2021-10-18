Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $274.65 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2,341.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,561,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,210,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $274,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $34.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.93.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

