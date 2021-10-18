Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $679.30 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $679,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KR. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Kroger by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $38.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

