Cpwm LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Cpwm LLC cut its stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR traded up $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.53. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,583. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $82,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 280,363 shares of company stock valued at $20,472,348. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMAR shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

