PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 4.1% of Cpwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cpwm LLC owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $54,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522,529 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after purchasing an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in PACCAR by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after purchasing an additional 138,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,618. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.42.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

