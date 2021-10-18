Ally Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,525,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,050,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,047,000 after buying an additional 830,122 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,087,752,000 after buying an additional 1,530,364 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,432,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $965,612,000 after buying an additional 465,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $102.14 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $186.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.91 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

