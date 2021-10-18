Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $315.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 101.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.69. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total value of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,127,932.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock worth $15,774,137 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.