Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Target were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $245.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $150.80 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day moving average is $234.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.