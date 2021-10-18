Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 7,500 TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $461,118,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,946,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,835,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,773,000. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.70 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TuSimple from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

NASDAQ TSP traded down $2.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.23. 8,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,803. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $111,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheng Lu sold 40,648 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $1,795,828.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,450 shares of company stock worth $8,592,771 in the last three months.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

