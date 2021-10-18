Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) Position Lessened by Castle Hook Partners LP

Castle Hook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP’s holdings in Digital Transformation Opportunities were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $6,276,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $5,934,000.

OTCMKTS DTOCU remained flat at $$9.83 during trading on Monday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.92.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

