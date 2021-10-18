Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $7.06 Million Position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000. AppFolio makes up about 0.5% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 78.7% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AppFolio by 34.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AppFolio by 7.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $43,620.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total value of $98,290.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,911. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of APPF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,909. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.05. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $133.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 43.04% and a return on equity of 48.85%. On average, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

