Plancorp LLC Sells 43 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Plancorp LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 1.0% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $12,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.52.

ZM traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $268.33. 21,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,193. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.32. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total transaction of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,179 shares of company stock worth $65,704,748. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

