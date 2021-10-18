Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Position Raised by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $255,116,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 31.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,920,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,501,000 after purchasing an additional 936,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 122.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,702,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,777 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmont from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $220,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,398,277. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $56.49. 49,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,481,580. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

