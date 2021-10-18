Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cpwm LLC

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

