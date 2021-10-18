Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) recently:
- 10/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/16/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.56. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,053. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.
