Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEYUF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS: PEYUF) recently:

10/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$11.50 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.75 to C$14.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.50 to C$10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PEYUF traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $7.56. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,053. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0317 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

